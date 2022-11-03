Letter: Good Samaritans Punished in Arizona

Per a recent story in the paper, two women from the small, poor and heavily Hispanic town of San Luis, were recently prosecuted for committing “ballot harvesting”. The two women “conspired” to deliver 4 signed and sealed ballots illegally to the polls in 2020, from friends in the area. Threatened with up to 2 years in prison, they were pressured into agreeing to misdemeanor charges with fines and probation. It is the law, in Arizona. despite no evidence of intimidation or falsification. Part of their goal, to intimidate minorities and under-educated poor people from voting. It should be referred to the SCOTUS, but it seems AZ’s trumpist AG, Bronovich, already got a favorable ruling on a similar case in 2021 from the radical right court. It should be on a future proposition, but that may well be too late, if current plans for vastly diminishing this option pass; 3 such propositions are now on the ballot by the radical Republican legislature. One solution, VOTE BLUE, save our democracy!