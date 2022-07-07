 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Good Samaritans

Driving north on Silverbell this past Tuesday (June 28) afternoon I noticed a couple of motorists trying to get my attention to pull over to the side of the road. The driver ahead of me pulled over and let me know he saw flames under my engine. He then proceeded to help put out an engine fire. I want to express again my sincere appreciation and thanks for their help. It could have been a lot worse if they had not assisted. Also, a big thank you to the several people that stopped to offer a ride, to make a phone call, a bottle of water, or other assistance. These acts of kindness made my day.

Scott Beach

Northwest side

