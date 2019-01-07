Re: the Dec. 29 article "Work begins in February to drain, dry and refill Agua Caliente pond."
It’s time to say goodbye to Agua Caliente Park. Goodbye to the 88 palm trees slated to be removed in the name of restoring the historic view. Goodbye to the amazing habitat for owls, raccoons and bats offered by the palm fronds that have been intact for decades. Goodbye to the cattails in the pond that have been haven and habitat for numerous bird species.
There is a hello in the plan. Hello to the liability of steepening the pond sides and installing a liner. While water conservation is the goal, the unintended consequence is a lethal water trap for wildlife and children. This plan is not ready for implementation; it ignores the resources that have made the park such an attraction for photographers, families and wildlife for the last 30 plus years.
Linda Burback
Northeast side
