 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Goodbye Barbara
View Comments

Letter: Goodbye Barbara

Riddle: What's the best way to get elected to office in Pima County? Have Barbara LaWall endorse your opponent.

Ms. LaWall is so looked down upon that an endorsement from her is a sure way to get your opponent elected. Just ask Laura Conover. Now let's elect Chris Nanos since Barbara endorsed his opponent. Barbara needs to leave now! Goodbye, please. Go live out your retirement.

Jimmy Fein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News