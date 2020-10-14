Letter: Goodbye Barbara

Riddle: What's the best way to get elected to office in Pima County? Have Barbara LaWall endorse your opponent.
Ms. LaWall is so looked down upon that an endorsement from her is a sure way to get your opponent elected. Just ask Laura Conover. Now let's elect Chris Nanos since Barbara endorsed his opponent. Barbara needs to leave now! Goodbye, please. Go live out your retirement.
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!