Re: the May 5 article "Pulte acquires former Lazy K dude ranch; up to 178 homes are envisioned."
I was greatly saddened to read about the forthcoming loss of yet another beautiful site such as the Lazy K dude ranch to development. I highly recommend that everyone drive out to see the jaw-dropping, gorgeous area that will soon be lost. Is there no place in Tucson/Marana that can’t be bought at a price? There is no other place on Earth that is as pristine as Tucson/Marana, it needs to be protected; the flora and fauna . I question what steps will be taken to protect the massive Saguaros? What about any wildlife that now lives there, what will happen to them as well?
Pamela Fisher
East side
