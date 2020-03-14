Letter: Google
I am a proud small business owner, and owning and managing my own company has truly been a dream come true. I know firsthand that starting out can be a daunting task, and I was lucky to have access to great technological services provided.

For us, Google was an essential partner, offering advertising and data analytics tools that helped connect me to new consumers. In 2018, it was reported that Google helped generate $5.55 billion of economic activity in our state alone for businesses, website publishers and nonprofits.

In fact, since the start of 2019, tech jobs in Arizona have seen a 5.1% wage growth, with an average annual salary of $80,000.

These are facts our state leaders should consider, particularly when it comes to pushing back on political attacks against U.S. tech leaders. Our leadership in this sector is not only important to the broader economy, it’s important for small business owners like myself who are working to create jobs here in Arizona.

Mark Weech

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

