Letter: GOP Bills tighten voter initiative requirements
The freedom-hating Arizona Republicans in our legislature are trying again to take all power from we the people. Not being satisfied with their actions in years past that already make it difficult or impossible for Arizonans to exercise their constitutional right to propose their own initiatives, they now want to make us obtain a ridiculous amount of signatures from all over the state, and to enable themselves to change any initiative we the people actually pass into law. Pay no attention to their lame excuses for doing this. None of their democracy-destroying measures would apply to political candidates, only to we the people. Two of the ringleaders in this are in LD11: Senator Vince Leach and Representative Mark Finchem.

Fortunately, LD11 voters have a choice this November. Check out the wonderful candidates running against these men and to help preserve our freedoms: JoAnna Mendoza, www.mendoza4arizona.com, Linda Patterson, www.lindapatterson4statesenate.com, and Felipe Perez, www.perez4arizona.com.

Grant Winston

Marana

