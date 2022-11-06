Letter: GOP Contempt For Voters

In a recent interview on CNN, Kari Lake refused to say that she would accept the results of the upcoming election — unless she wins. This should be a real concern to all voters. Lake, like many other Republican candidates, is rejecting our nation’s founding principle that voters have the right to choose their leaders. This rejection, along with ongoing efforts to suppress certain classes of voters and gerrymander voting districts (not to speak of the Big Lie), is clear evidence that the GOP has shunned the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. The GOP used to claim to be the party of law and order. They have become the party of lawless disorder and need to be rejected writ large at the polls in November.