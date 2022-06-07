 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP Disenfranchisement of AZ Voters

It is really depressing to watch Kelly Townsend, Mark Fincham and the gang trying to make it harder and harder for the citizens of our state to vote. Clinging tenaciously to the voodoo thought that the 2020 election in the state was not conducted according to ethical standards (despite being certified by a GOP Governor), the GOP wants to eliminate mail-in voting, early mail-in voting, drastically reduce the number of drop boxes for ballots, hand-count ballots, all to be done before the November election. It’s impossible.

Voting is one of the most important privileges of citizenship. We should be making it easier to vote, not harder. Unfortunately, the GOP well knows that the more votes that are cast, the less likely they are to win. I wonder if that’s why they’re trying to make it harder for me to vote?

Rick Smith

Foothills

