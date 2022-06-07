Letter: GOP Disenfranchisement of AZ Voters

It is really depressing to watch Kelly Townsend, Mark Fincham and the gang trying to make it harder and harder for the citizens of our state to vote. Clinging tenaciously to the voodoo thought that the 2020 election in the state was not conducted according to ethical standards (despite being certified by a GOP Governor), the GOP wants to eliminate mail-in voting, early mail-in voting, drastically reduce the number of drop boxes for ballots, hand-count ballots, all to be done before the November election. It’s impossible.