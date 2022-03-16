Letter: GOP doesn't want us to vote

Alrighty-now, so the Arizona Republican Party, standing resolutely firm on an exceedingly slippery slope of moss-covered rocks, doesn't want us to vote early. (80% of us have been casting our ballots early by mail for three decades.) Republicans believe that when the electorate votes early, it harms their chances of winning. Likely they have a point. The Arizona GOP has been steadily losing statehouse positions and federal offices as the Copper State turns purple with prevalent Independent voter registrations. Yikes!
Those same cunning state Republican legislators couldn't find voter fraud in their hell-bent-for-leather audit last year. Their examination of voter records lasted forever and produced microscopic results that worked against their breathless howlings of voter cheating, fraud, deceit. The Republican belly-up Ninja audit dissolved into gaseous bumkis shadows. Nothing here to see, folks. Keep moving.
Jeepers, wouldn't we all feel reassured and gosh-darn sentimental with that cock-eyed city-slicker cowboy Republican Mark Finchem as our Secretary of State in charge of elections?
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
