 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP Extremism threatens our future

  • Comments

An extremist segment of the GOP is a personality cult that advocates authoritarianism and sedition to gain political power. Arizona GOP election deniers Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Juan Abraham Hamadeh have normalized anti-American rhetoric with the aim of convincing Arizona voters that fake election conspiracy theories mean our votes don’t matter. Their dangerous lies have no place in a democracy.

What will happen if Arizona voters elect these candidates? The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, has stated that investors need a stable political framework to take risks. The chaos that would ensue from the election of Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh will lead to economic uncertainty and a slow unraveling of our political institutions and social fabric. Are we ready to watch our investments in 401(k)s and retirement plans decline? Don’t we want stability for ourselves, our children and grandchildren? Don’t we all want to live without constant political turmoil, violence, racism, and negativity? Voters will decide when enough is enough.

People are also reading…

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News