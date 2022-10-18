Letter: GOP Extremism threatens our future

An extremist segment of the GOP is a personality cult that advocates authoritarianism and sedition to gain political power. Arizona GOP election deniers Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Juan Abraham Hamadeh have normalized anti-American rhetoric with the aim of convincing Arizona voters that fake election conspiracy theories mean our votes don’t matter. Their dangerous lies have no place in a democracy.

What will happen if Arizona voters elect these candidates? The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, has stated that investors need a stable political framework to take risks. The chaos that would ensue from the election of Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh will lead to economic uncertainty and a slow unraveling of our political institutions and social fabric. Are we ready to watch our investments in 401(k)s and retirement plans decline? Don’t we want stability for ourselves, our children and grandchildren? Don’t we all want to live without constant political turmoil, violence, racism, and negativity? Voters will decide when enough is enough.