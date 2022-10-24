Letter: GOP failed tax cuts in Kansas lesson for Arizona.

GOP Kansas Governor Brownback signed into law substantial tax cuts for corporations, businesses and wealthy individuals in 2012. Academic studies of these substantial state tax cuts showed no measurable positive impact for the Kansas economy. Kansas state revenues plummeted downwards with serious catastrophic fiscal impacts for public education, highways, infrastructure, city/county government, higher education and vital public services. The exhausted Kansas public demanded the GOP legislature repeal all tax cuts in 2017.

The lesson here for Arizona is replacing traditional revenue streams at the state level is a difficult complex operation. Governor Ducey's $1.9 billion tax cuts for the wealthy with rosy one time Covid funds are unsustainable. Arizona faces serious shortages of teachers with education spending ranked 48th. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives Arizona infrastructure a mediocre grade of "C". The next recession will be a fiscal shipwreck for Arizona's state budget. Serious revenue shortfalls will have catastrophic impacts for public education, colleges, infrastructure and the entire public sector. An excruciatingly painful ordeal awaits Arizona.