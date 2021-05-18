 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ
View Comments

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

  • Comments

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of the wholesale acceptance by the faithful of patently proven lies and falsehoods from their morally devoid leaders and media.

Any result is justly suspect as the frauditors have declared in advance they are supporter of the “Stop the Steal” campaign. Their incompetence is evidenced by statements made before the farce started and the lack of performance to date. Perhaps the main motive is fund raising.

I want to thank the clever person who coined the term “Fraudit”, as I heard the term in passing and I do not know who it was. It is a fraudulent audit.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News