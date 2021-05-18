Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of the wholesale acceptance by the faithful of patently proven lies and falsehoods from their morally devoid leaders and media.
Any result is justly suspect as the frauditors have declared in advance they are supporter of the “Stop the Steal” campaign. Their incompetence is evidenced by statements made before the farce started and the lack of performance to date. Perhaps the main motive is fund raising.
I want to thank the clever person who coined the term “Fraudit”, as I heard the term in passing and I do not know who it was. It is a fraudulent audit.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.