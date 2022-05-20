 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP is all about border fear

It is really sad to hear about out-going Gov Ducey's attempts to copy cat Texas Governor Greg Abbotts border stunts: by creating a "border police "force. And the Republican candidates for governors are becoming "Minnie mes"showing footage to scare voters of "masses crossing the border" and drugs flooding our schools; "I will finish the Wall" ...etc. These are federal areas of responsibility; But they are out to scare voters, not educate them.

I would hope the Ducey ,and GOP wanna bees 1) waive the gas tax to help people out; 2) have concrete plans or ideas about future water needs for state; and 3) education our children: their future and the state.

No , GOP wants to make it harder for people to vote; ID for elderly reservation folks or poor folks who have never driven, etc. GOP's priority to scare people and redraw electoral district maps to protect dangerous incumbents Truly sad state of affrairs . Unfortunately it is a national policy of the GOP: the party of fear.

Margarita Bernal

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

