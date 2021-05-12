 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP jumps the shark
View Comments

Letter: GOP jumps the shark

  • Comments

So Republicans are trying to overturn the presidential election by so-called "recounting the votes". And they refuse to have observers.

Everybody knows they are attempting to overturn the election by finding more votes for Trump and throwing out all the votes for Biden.

Maybe some Republican voters in Arizona want to believe that. But most adults won't fall for it.

Apparently they want civil war. Apparently they want to secede from the United States of America and appoint a Confederate president.

But how will big business react when Arizona is not part of the United States anymore? How many national businesses will stay in Arizona? Do they really think Raytheon and all the rest will want to do business inside a rogue state?

Well good luck with that.

Jean Wylie

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News