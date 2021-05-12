Letter: GOP jumps the shark

So Republicans are trying to overturn the presidential election by so-called "recounting the votes". And they refuse to have observers.
Everybody knows they are attempting to overturn the election by finding more votes for Trump and throwing out all the votes for Biden.
Maybe some Republican voters in Arizona want to believe that. But most adults won't fall for it.
Apparently they want civil war. Apparently they want to secede from the United States of America and appoint a Confederate president.
But how will big business react when Arizona is not part of the United States anymore? How many national businesses will stay in Arizona? Do they really think Raytheon and all the rest will want to do business inside a rogue state?
Well good luck with that.
Jean Wylie
Benson
