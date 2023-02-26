So the GOP (Good Ol’ ‘Publicans) don’t want us to know what they are doing and planning by exempting themselves from public access. Ask yourself why? They don’t want us to know what shenanginas they will be trying to foist on us by keeping their emails and texts from public view. Are they not “public” officials. What are they trying to hide? This is one of the reasons the Republicans are giving up their respectability in Arizona. No one can trust them anymore.