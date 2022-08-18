Letter: GOP Primary

I find it hard to believe that an honest man like Rusty Bowers could lose his primary while election denier extremists such as Lake, Masters and Fincham could win theirs. What does that tell us about AZ’s Republican Party? It shows that it is still firmly in the grip of disgraced former President Trump. It also shows that the party learned almost nothing from them 2020 election. Even the Cyber Ninjas, after spending millions of dollars looking for bamboo paper, concluded that President Biden had won the AZ prudential contest by more votes than had previously been announced. All three of the above want to make voting more difficult for AZ citizens, doing away with ballot drop boxes, early voting, mail-in voting, and requiring more ID to vote. The ultimate goal, of course, is that only Republicans will vote, assuring our trio of easy victories. With Fincham in charge of elections, those steps may not even be necessary. Watch for the big fraud.