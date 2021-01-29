 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP Profits from Fraud Charges
Letter: GOP Profits from Fraud Charges

Here's an idea for the state Republican party: Spend your windfall in contributions to reimburse taxpayers for the frivolous lawsuits you filed challenging the election with no evidence to support your charges.

Richard Wiebe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

