 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP Wants to Outlaw Early Voting

  • Comments

Do Republicans know how ridiculous they look trying to outlaw early and mail-in voting in Arizona? When 90% of Arizonans vote that way? State senator Kelly Townsend proposed just that, and similar efforts are underway all over the country.

What's next? Will AZ Republicans propose strict gun control laws, because they really like guns? They like adoption for unwanted newborn babies, so they'll probably outlaw that. The GOP likes tax cuts, so they will definitely want to raise taxes next term. You can't argue with their logic.

Oh, Republicans might let you have a mail-in ballot if there's something really wrong with you. Fortunately, Donald Trump can still vote by mail, thanks to a flare-up of his bone spurs.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Creatures from another world

Reporting from the AZ Legislature must feel like you are dealing with creatures from another world…we will keep out potentially essential work…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News