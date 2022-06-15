Letter: GOP Wants to Outlaw Early Voting

Do Republicans know how ridiculous they look trying to outlaw early and mail-in voting in Arizona? When 90% of Arizonans vote that way? State senator Kelly Townsend proposed just that, and similar efforts are underway all over the country.

What's next? Will AZ Republicans propose strict gun control laws, because they really like guns? They like adoption for unwanted newborn babies, so they'll probably outlaw that. The GOP likes tax cuts, so they will definitely want to raise taxes next term. You can't argue with their logic.

Oh, Republicans might let you have a mail-in ballot if there's something really wrong with you. Fortunately, Donald Trump can still vote by mail, thanks to a flare-up of his bone spurs.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

