Letter: GOP's legal fight against democratic voting process, again!

Over the last decade or so, the GOP has increasingly turned away from the will of all people and embraced the interests of a very narrow-minded right-wing extremist group. Feckless lawyers are supporting their attempts basically to block most voters from casting their ballots because polling places are far away for most voters, they are subject to much bullying by GOP voting observers (as in the last election), and because the elections are always on a Tuesday, a working day. Mail-in ballots are the best way to guarantee a democratic process, and if the GOP would be really concerned about the secrecy of voting, they should bolster the efficiency of the mail system (they do not). GOP attorney Alexander Kolodin deceptively worries about “vote buying and coercion,” when the GOP has manipulatively strategized since the Trump years that any loss for the GOP is automatically the result of election fraud. Is the GOP already so emasculated that they can not take a loss? Talking about argumentative hypocrisy!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

