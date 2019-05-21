Jules Mattson,
The information given on the topic, sparks a long line back to animal cruelty. I say that because the population of mountain Gorillas are decreasing due to poachers, there are only a small population in Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. A Congo park ranger, takes a selfie with two female orphaned gorillas, who seem to be posing human like.These Gorillas are at a reservation in Congo,because they had to be taken in and raised by us humans. This is our human nature, to take in and parent. If there were never poachers around or people to do such things to any animal, there would still be an increased amount of mountain gorillas. Poachers, need to be stopped and there should be a foundation dedicated to these gorillas because my opinion against gorillas are that they are the closest animal to humans, and they should be praised, all animals should be. To contribute to their protection and raise awareness, not just about gorillas but other animals.
Denaijah Daniels
South side
