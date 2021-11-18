 Skip to main content
Letter: Gosar is not the problem
Many are writing about how Paul Gosar is an embarrassment, he should be censured, and so on. Not to rain on the parade, but time for some real talk. Paul Gosar won a primary. He won a general. He has been reelected. Paul Gosar survived a recall drive.

Clearly, Paul Gosar is not the problem. Paul Gosar is a symptom. He is a symptom of a voting population that has divorced itself from the idea that a society is a group of people working together towards a common goal. He, along with his compatriots, represent a societal view that owning the opposition and scoring personal fame is more important than progress.

We can censure Mr. Gosar. We can condemn his ideals. We can remove him from office. All that is meaningless as long as the people of the AZ 4th district will elect another representative just like him.

David Reynolds

East side

