 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gotta Luv our Gov!
View Comments

Letter: Gotta Luv our Gov!

Arizona is leading the world with COVID-19 infections and deaths...and our Governor is worried about..SPORTS BETTING??!! Sort of like fiddling while Rome burns

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News