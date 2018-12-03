As of Nov. 30, the wholesale price of gasoline on the commodity markets is $1.42 per gallon. This is the price it costs to purchase by brokers before taxes, profit and transportation is added. That typically is about $.50 per gallon. That would make the pump price in Tucson about $1.92 per gallon. This base market price of $1.42 is what normally triggers a rise in prices at the pump when it goes up, but now we see it doesn't when it goes down?
Locally, you can see prices at $2.29 to $2.58 per gallon. Those prices are nothing more that retailer greed being applied locally, if not state wide. A better term would be "gouging!" Of course, we all need to drive and the retailers know it, so they keep the inflated pump prices, because they can. Perhaps, the citizens being aware they are being taken advantage of will bring more light on these practices, or not. That's up to all of us to cry "foul!"
George Earl
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.