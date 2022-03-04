 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gov. Ducey and Senator Rogers
Gov. Ducey says that he would rather have a white nationalist like Wendy Rogers in power than a Democrat. So he continues to support her and give her PAC money. Senator Rogers calls for execution of political enemies, Catholics (yea, white Christian nationalists still hate them!), immigrants and Jews. Ducey has now shown how morally unhinged and corrupt he has become. And he thinks someone will vote for him to be in the U. S. Senate ? He needs to resign right now.

John Higgins

Southeast side

