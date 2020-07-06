Letter: Gov. Ducey caters to audience of one
Letter: Gov. Ducey caters to audience of one

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona and the percentage of positive test results are rising dramatically. Nevertheless, our governor steadfastly persists in doing virtually nothing. Instead of acting in the interest of the people of Arizona, Gov. Ducey caters and panders to an audience of one. His desperation for the approval of the president “trumps” his duty to protect the health and safety of the people whom he was elected to serve. Reluctantly, he recently allowed local governments to mandate mask wearing. That is his only response so far to this super surge, other than to pay lip service to observing social distancing. While acknowledging the surge and the increased risk, he refuses to act as a leader and take the action required to control it. Simply put, his inaction is appalling. Eventually he will have to change course, but by then, it is likely that many more lives needlessly will have been lost.

David Siegel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

