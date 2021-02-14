 Skip to main content
Letter: Gov. Ducey censure by AZ Republican Party
I am a long time Republican but first I am an American. Today's Republican Party has degenerated into a mob of extremist. The cultural values of the Party no longer exist. For the Arizona Republican Party to censure Governor Ducey, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake is despicable. president Biden won the election because people who may not have voted in the past, voted in record numbers. These VOTER'S wanted change and a sense of stability in Governmental leadership, all of which Mr. Trump was incompetent in providing. Now the Republican Party wants to make it harder for all to vote which again opposes the very foundation of our democracy. I, and hopefully many like me, will not support the Republican Party in it's current culture.

Charles Leaver

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

