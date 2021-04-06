Letter: Gov. Ducey & Covid-19

I really wish Governor Ducey would go back to running a chain of ice cream shops; there would be less harm than letting him oversee Arizona's response to Covid-19.
Exhibit 1: Ducey and State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ reject proposed FEMA vaccination sites. Why? We need more doses, not more sites. What? Do you think FEMA will set up more sites, and not bring any vaccine? Then, when it is discovered that thousands of appointments are going unfilled, the vaccine is opened to all aged 16 or older. Did Ducey and Christ ask WHY the appointments went unclaimed? Answer: not everybody can get to Tucson. Pima County took up the slack, inviting a FEMA vaccination site. One in Green Valley, maybe?
Lastly, Governor Ducey, learning nothing from his previous folly, abolishes mask restrictions. It's like deja vu all over again.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
