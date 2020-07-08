Letter: Gov. Ducey defends Political rallies with no masks
Letter: Gov. Ducey defends Political rallies with no masks

Gov. Ducey PLEASE use logic (intelligence) instead of politics for a change. Allowing people to go to a rally and not having to wear a mask is wrong, and you should know it. How are peoples Constitutional "right to assemble" not allowed by wearing a mask? You do (or should) know it is also to protect others around them.

How are we not abridging peoples "Rights" by:

Must have a valid drivers license to drive

Enforcing speed limits on roads

Making drivers wear seat belts

Your "right" to "bear arms" by implication means your "right" to use it (firing). How about in front of the State Capital Building?

How about in the Senate Chamber?

Stop being a Trump sycophant and Republican ideologue! If you truly want to represent and LEAD ALL the citizens of this state.... try using good logic and science and proven evidence about wearing face masks.

PLEASE!

Peter Strauss

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

