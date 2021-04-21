Letter: Gov. Ducey, please protect Arizona's reputation!

Dear Governor Ducey, I know you do not want your legacy to be signing bills into law that hurt Arizona's economy. So please veto all of the voter suppression bills coming through the Legislature. Businesses are paying attention, stating they will not hold events in states (see Georgia) passing voter suppression bills. Like the MLB - we don't want Arizona’s spring training jeopardized!
Veto the worst bills - SB1485 kicks voters off the Permanent Early Voting List and SB1713 adds unnecessary hurdles and administrative burdens to voting by mail - as well as others limiting or criminalizing common voting practices.
These bills needlessly make it harder to vote. You yourself noted how smooth and secure Arizona elections were in 2020. Courts have rejected every lawsuit claiming election fraud for failure to provide any evidence. Arizonans have been proudly voting by mail for decades without issues.
Protect your legacy and our voting access!
Priya Sundareshan, chair the Election Integrity Committee for the Arizona Democratic Party
Midtown
