Letter: Gov. Ducey’s miserable tax-cut plan

It has always been the same tune Republicans have whistled to at least since the time of Pres. Reagan. If you do not know how to improve the state of affairs, cut the taxes for the super-rich; ignore the needs of the people, neglect education and the healthcare system, and do not talk about the crumbling infrastructure. Gov. Ducey wants to use the worn-out rhetoric of trickle-down economy and hopes that there will be better results with this kind of tax plan which has consistently failed. This is the classic definition of insanity and simply disastrous for our state. Who has ever heard of rich people gaining a nice windfall through such a tax-cut willing to invest in their neighborhood school, for instance? No one likes taxes, granted, but they are necessary to pay for all the tasks required from the government. Tax cuts pad the pockets of the wealthy and hurt the people. Ducey’s plan is a clear sign of utter incompetence as governor!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.