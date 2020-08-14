Letter: Gov. Ducey Saves Embers and Gets Praise

Gov. Ducey goes to the White House for a session in the big yellow chair with Dr. Birx and First Tenant. He forgets to wear his mask during this session, yet he receives much praise for a job well done to save Arizona from the pandemic. SAVE EMBERS!
Facts are the governor left most of the decisions to the local officials, when he was not standing in the way of important decisions. Now the medical doctors are asking for the state medical director to resign due to a poor job saving people of Arizona. Sounds more like spreading ashes on the truth than praise. Could it be the president was looking for electoral votes and political cover for his political puppet, McSally?
The WH meeting was not about saving "embers" but dousing the truth during a bad pandemic in Arizona and the nation! In the language of the fire service, this meeting was about saving political assets
Kenn Block
Mount Lemmon
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
