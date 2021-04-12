Letter: Gov Ducey should sign

Re: April 6 letter "It's all up to Ducey now"
This article is concerned about Gov Ducey putting in laws that will "try to kill the freedom of citizens to vote". I don't agree with everything Ducey wants to do, but understand he wants to make sure our votes are legal and prevents fraud, to guarantee a safe election.
Nancy Pelosi/Congress wants to put in 'HR-1'. Currently to vote you MUST be an American citizen, 18 years old, no felons. If you are a legal, registered voter in AZ, you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. HR-1 will allow everyone over 16 and felons to vote, whether you are here legally or illegally, you can sign-up/register in the last minute, don't need a valid id or be a citizen. They will continue with ballot harvesting and 'unsolicited mail-in ballots' and extend the date for receiving ballots. This will cause chaos and fraud in our elections and destroy our democracy.
Linda Hammond
Marana
