 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gov Ducey should sign
View Comments

Letter: Gov Ducey should sign

  • Comments

Re: April 6 letter "It's all up to Ducey now"

This article is concerned about Gov Ducey putting in laws that will "try to kill the freedom of citizens to vote". I don't agree with everything Ducey wants to do, but understand he wants to make sure our votes are legal and prevents fraud, to guarantee a safe election.

Nancy Pelosi/Congress wants to put in 'HR-1'. Currently to vote you MUST be an American citizen, 18 years old, no felons. If you are a legal, registered voter in AZ, you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. HR-1 will allow everyone over 16 and felons to vote, whether you are here legally or illegally, you can sign-up/register in the last minute, don't need a valid id or be a citizen. They will continue with ballot harvesting and 'unsolicited mail-in ballots' and extend the date for receiving ballots. This will cause chaos and fraud in our elections and destroy our democracy.

Linda Hammond

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News