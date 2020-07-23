Letter: Gov. Ducey will kill us with pathetic leadership
Attention Gov. Ducey: Stop whatever you are doing; you are killing us in AZ. We don’t need a poll to discover how deficient your Corona Virus management judgment is. We feel your pathetic decisions daily. Late to close AZ and early to open has made us sick to death. Judicious leadership comes from the front. Start showing up and take the lead with a prudent plan, not merely a fragmented personal political scheme.

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

