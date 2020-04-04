Letter: Gov. Ducey's determination of weapons as an essential business

Re: the March 30 article "Tucsonans aim their sights on guns, turning them into a hot commodity."
Gov. Ducey has deemed gun stores an “essential” business for our security. By what criteria? Other countries hit by the pandemic have not suffered a security loss without them. Studies affirm that homes with weapons make the occupants less safe, not more. Yesterday's Daily Star states that gun shops are running out of inventory. This abundance of firepower in the hands of individuals who often are untrained in their use is frightening for the community and more so for those sharing their homes. Domestic violence experts fear for the lives of victims sheltering with their abusers and the killing Sunday of a Phoenix officer responding to a domestic call validates their concerns. How many children, now always home, will find an unsecured weapon in a closet or nightstand with deadly consequences? Ducey needs to close gun stores and this country needs to prioritize the lives of its citizens over the NRA-manufactured fear of someone with a legal right to a gun losing his second amendment rights.
Linda Petersen-Vargas
Northeast side
