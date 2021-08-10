Letter: Gov. Ducey's Law Blocking Mask Mandates Must Be Defied

Amphitheater’s Superintendent Jaeger recently announced “we will not violate the law” by implementing a mask mandate. History is littered with examples of unjust and immoral laws: Slavery was legal. Women’s suffrage was illegal. By unconscionably barring mask mandates and public health measures, local leaders' hands have been bound from protecting our children, our neighbors, our community.
The best thing we can do for our children is provide stability, predictability, and continuity by implementing basic public health measures so that they can continue to learn in enriching, emotionally-engaging, in-person environments.
To achieve this, we should do not what is “legal”, but rather what is morally sound. Follow the science. Listen to public health experts. Protest that the health and safety of our children, our community, is being impeded by ill-advised, obstructionist, and dangerous legislation. Stand with districts that have chosen what is right. We must defy the law and protect our children with school mask mandates.
David Hogan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.