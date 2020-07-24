Letter: Gov. Ducey's response to the COVID 19 Pandemic & History
I always wandered what it would be like to live through a major historical event. Guess what?

Like many American's, I am totally frustrated with Trump and many, of our National Leaders because of their failing responses to COVID-19, police brutality, race relations, the economy, etc. My greatest frustration is with the rich and powerful in Arizona who refuse to stand up and sound off against our ineffective leaders. Where are the big business owners, developers, local politicians and leaders?

Gov. Ducey has been a disaster for Arizona! A video recently surfaced of Gov. Ducey "partying" with teenagers and not wearing a mask or social distancing. Setting a good example?

Ducey obviously worships Trump and follows his gospel.How will he react to the mounting COVID-19 Pandemic, the emerging unemployment fiasco, homelessness as a result of the upcoming evictions and the opening of schools.

Ducey's lack of leadership on these life or death issues will be recorded in history.

What side of history will you be on?

Robert Miranda

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

