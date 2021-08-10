 Skip to main content
Letter: Gov. Ducey's response to the Covid 19 Pandemic
Letter: Gov. Ducey's response to the Covid 19 Pandemic

Once again, AZ Governor Duche is endangering our community, especially the children, and ignoring the advice of public health experts. By prompting signing a law that will bar school districts from requiring masks or vaccinations in the on-going battle with the Covid 19 Pandemic, the Duche demonstrates his disregard for our children and the community. He only seems to care about the bourgeoisie (rich).

Kudos to the TUSD Governing Board and a few others who have demonstrated the fortitude to defy the Duche et. al. on this dangerous ban. Why are other districts not following TUSD's action? Do they lack the guts? What about our local business community and leaders? Are we to believe that the local car dealers, home builders and others only identify with Republicans and the bourgeoisie? This is a life or death matter. We must rise up and protest, boycott and use all of our powers to combat this injustice. The time to act is now, before more of our citizens become ill and die!

Robert Miranda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

