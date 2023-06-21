I applaud Gov. Hobbs for every one of the vetoes she has signed so far. Thank goodness we have a governor who isn't afraid to take stands against those who want to foist their agendas on the whole state! I find it ironic and hypocritical that the people who want to dictate what is right and wrong belong to the very party that has historically stood for less government interference in people's lives. They are now acting as the morality police for everyone who has a different way of viewing the world than they do. If you don't want your children to see a certain show or read a certain book, then, by all means, don't let them! And let the adults make their own choices. Once again, thank you, Governor Hobbs!