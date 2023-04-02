Thank God for Katie Hobbs. Her ability to veto the madness ingrained in current state Republican legislators’ bills is a godsend to the citizens of our fine State of AZ.

If she runs out of ink in all the pens she must be required to use for her vetos, I have several packages of ball points I have purchased as a backup for her. In addition, I would like to thank the voters of Arizona for their good sense in electing Gov. Hobbs over the disastrous train-wreck that would have ensued if her opponent had won.