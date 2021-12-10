Letter: Gov. spying on teachers and exposing students

Amazing, when a politician is no longer running for a new term, somehow reason and rationality might return and replace the heavy ideological bend. Gov. Ducey rejected the proposal by extremist Trump-supported candidate Kari Lake running to replace Ducey to install cameras in all school classrooms, warning that this could lead to pedophiles and predators gaining access to videos of children. Lake, of course, has a different agenda; she wants to have teachers controlled by big government. Heaven forbid if a teacher were to study CRT with the students, or raise critical questions regarding our government! A teacher who would abstain from adulating white Christianity and take a sober approach to religion would be immediately nabbed by the police and fired. A teacher who would try to make students into critical thinkers and independent minds would be identified as an enemy of the people. Lake and her ilk must have learned from the Nazi textbooks how to install fascism now also in schools. For once, bravo to Gov. Ducey!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
