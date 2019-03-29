In response to the ADS-Strongpoint poll, as a former corporate director and local government manager, I am writing to suggest that local governments and schools implement quantifiable performance metrics and require achievement of those results to earn a significant portion of Council/Board and senior management compensation, i.e., Pay for Performance(PFP) policy.
Monthly publication of desired performance goals, actual performance, analysis and corrective actions engage and focus diverse perspectives and resources and clearly communicate to taxpayers-voters where and for what amount of value their tax dollars are being spent (Transparency). The requirement to provide quantifiable value link to executive and management compensation, personal consequence, promotes collaboration and accelerates delivery of value by reducing political inefficiencies(Accountability).
Start with increasing “personal disposable income” (Actions: higher wage jobs, training-education to reduce unemployment, create more taxpayers vs. taxes) If resources are properly focused and utilized, sub-optimal conditions can and should be viewed as great opportunities to increase taxpayer return on investment, value to our community.
Terry Finefrock
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.