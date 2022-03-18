 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Government By an For the People
Re: the March 3 letter "Voting rights are in danger"

In response to the letter about restoring government by the people in Arizona, the AZ Constitution provides citizens with the tools to refer laws passed by the legislature to a vote of the people (Referendum) or to propose their own laws (Initiative). Both require collecting hundreds of thousands of petition signatures. But the legislature has adopted rules for signature gathering that are unnecessarily onerous and the news media does not provide public information about the topics of these petitions or when and where citizens can sign them. Unless a petition effort is bankrolled by some deep pocket sponsor, referenda and initiatives has little chance of success to make it to the ballot, making our constitutional right of the people to govern a fiction.

Merrill Eisenberg

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

