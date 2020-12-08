 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Government employment
View Comments

Letter: Government employment

I don't understand why Steve Kozachik thinks he deserves to hold two prominent government jobs in a city of severe unemployment. What a crybaby. He should've been released from his position at the University of Arizona when he was first elected to the Tucson City Council. He remains one of the more repellent councilmen.

His wise guy attitude and unwillingness to connect with new people and new ideas at the City Council has made him a hard pill to swallow. He got what he deserved with termination. Good riddance.

Peter J. Andros

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News