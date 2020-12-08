Letter: Government employment

I don't understand why Steve Kozachik thinks he deserves to hold two prominent government jobs in a city of severe unemployment. What a crybaby. He should've been released from his position at the University of Arizona when he was first elected to the Tucson City Council. He remains one of the more repellent councilmen.
His wise guy attitude and unwillingness to connect with new people and new ideas at the City Council has made him a hard pill to swallow. He got what he deserved with termination. Good riddance.
Peter J. Andros
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!