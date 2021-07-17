Letter: Governmental Overreach

Our Republican governor and legislators say they believe in limited government, but their actions prove otherwise.
Neither a scientist nor an epidemiologist, our governor usurped the authority of universities by prohibiting vaccine and testing requirements to protect students from Covid’s delta variant. His order endangers young lives.
Neither doctors nor clinicians, our legislators usurped medical authority by preventing staff from protecting vulnerable patients’ health. Their law endangers women’s safety.
Neither educators nor experts in curriculum, our legislators usurped the authority of our elected Superintendent of Instruction and school board members from thoroughly educating students. Their laws violate students’ right to learn and teachers’ right to free speech.
Our legislators have usurped key functions of the Secretary of State and County Recorders, hindering them from fulfilling their duties.
By passing laws that prevent experts and elected officials from performing their assigned jobs, our governor and legislators are guilty of governmental overreach.
In 2022, we must remember their abuses and elect representatives who will put people above politics.
Lois Postil