 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governmental Overreach
View Comments

Letter: Governmental Overreach

  • Comments

Our Republican governor and legislators say they believe in limited government, but their actions prove otherwise.

Neither a scientist nor an epidemiologist, our governor usurped the authority of universities by prohibiting vaccine and testing requirements to protect students from Covid’s delta variant. His order endangers young lives.

Neither doctors nor clinicians, our legislators usurped medical authority by preventing staff from protecting vulnerable patients’ health. Their law endangers women’s safety.

Neither educators nor experts in curriculum, our legislators usurped the authority of our elected Superintendent of Instruction and school board members from thoroughly educating students. Their laws violate students’ right to learn and teachers’ right to free speech.

Our legislators have usurped key functions of the Secretary of State and County Recorders, hindering them from fulfilling their duties.

By passing laws that prevent experts and elected officials from performing their assigned jobs, our governor and legislators are guilty of governmental overreach.

In 2022, we must remember their abuses and elect representatives who will put people above politics.

Lois Postil

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Local-issues

Letter: Equity?

Please explain how it is equitable to have the City of Tucson’s Land fill (Los Reales) not accept cash as payment to use their facility.

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News