Letter: Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Not serving Arizonans

I agree with David Vernon Ph.D and Glenn Johnson’s letters in 6/23/20 Arizona Daily Star edition
The virus is spreading because the Governor opened our state too soon; testing is not the reason. Dr Christ seems to be a “puppet” of the governor and the Governor continues to follow Trump as his puppet. Ducey talks out of both sides of his mouth and puts the economy well before the health of our people in AZ. Be courageous Governor. Do the right thing for AZ.
Maureen Martin
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!