Letter: Governor Ducey and Public Schools

Governor Ducey fired the Department of Revenue Chief who defended voter-approved Proposition 280. Ducey is determined to revoke Proposition 280 which will raise up to $950 million per year for public education.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress testing program revealed that Arizona students, grades 4 and 8, tested below the national average and that a significant gap of 20 points existed between low income students and their wealthy peers.
The AZ Merit test results in Pima County exhibited similar results. Students in wealthy school districts passed English and Mathematics tests at a rate three times more than did students in poor districts.
Arizona is spending $8003 per public school student, fourth lowest among the fifty states. The median expenditure for the country is $11,500.
In the context of this achievement and funding data, Ducey should be focused on raising achievement in reading and mathematics and increasing funding to public schools.
We should not underestimate the serious shortcomings in our public school system. The students deserve better.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
