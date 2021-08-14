 Skip to main content
Letter: Governor Ducey Disappoints
Letter: Governor Ducey Disappoints

As much as I wanted to believe Ducey would govern well, his actions have been disappointing.

His leadership role within his party has been lacking. After certifying the 2020 election and praising our process, Ducey failed to influence his fellow Republicans, which resulted in a baseless, embarrassing, and fruitless audit that will cost millions in voting machine replacements. He also demonstrated questionable leadership when he vetoed dozens of bills as punishment for Republicans’ tardiness in passing a budget.

Nor has Ducey fulfilled his role to improve the lives of Arizonans. His order prohibiting mask and vaccine requirements in public schools is irresponsible, inexplicably punitive, and biased, since no such restrictions apply to private schools. In addition to his total disregard for the health of students attending public schools, he continues to withhold over a billion dollars owed them each year, robbing all three of my children of the education they deserve.

For his lack of leadership and an unwillingness to improve our lives, Governor Ducey disappoints.

Lorene Mclaughlin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

