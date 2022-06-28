Letter: Governor Ducey does not speak for me

I am ashamed that Governor Ducey is proud that his State is one of the most pro-life states in the Union. What is he and his extreme Attorney General going to do now? Prior to the abhorrent Supreme Court decision, he assured Arizona citizens that the 15-week ban he signed into law super seeded the draconian law that was on the books prior to Roe v Wade. Do his words or promises mean anything?
Frankly I am glad that his time as governor is ending. His pro-life, anti-gun reform, and anti-teacher/public school stances have caused great harm to our State. Electing another Republican governor in Arizona would also be a disaster. As an aside I am proud to live in Tucson and have a Major, police chief and county attorney who respect the right to privacy and a women's right to choose.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.