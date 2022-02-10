Letter: Governor Ducey, hear my plea

Governor Ducey, as I watch my grandson thriving in a public elementary school in Tucson, I am so concerned about the pending financial crisis facing our public schools throughout the state. Please work with legislators to ensure that legislation is passed lifting the aggregate expenditure limit (AEL) for this year and repealing the limit in the future. A thriving AZ economy depends on a thriving public school system. And my grandson's educational attainments depend in large part on the State of AZ action on the funding of public education. Hear my plea!
Kay Davis
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.